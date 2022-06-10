Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Raised to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$2.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.39.

TSE ACB opened at C$1.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

