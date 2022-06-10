Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.46

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 11624840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

