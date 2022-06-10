AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,306,000 after buying an additional 615,632 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

