AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

AT&T stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.69. 352,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,080,348. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

