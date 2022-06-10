Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

AUB opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

