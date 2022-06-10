ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.83

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and traded as high as $36.23. ATCO shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 527 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLLF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Get ATCO alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.