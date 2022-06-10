ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading Down 0.7%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 2,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Get ATAC Credit Rotation ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.67% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.