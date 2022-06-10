Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 million, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

