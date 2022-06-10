AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.