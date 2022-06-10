Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $139.02 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

