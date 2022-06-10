Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
ASRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of ASRT stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $139.02 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.52.
In other Assertio news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
