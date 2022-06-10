Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $176.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.71.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $196.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.