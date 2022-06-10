ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.41

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.41 and last traded at $90.95, with a volume of 2029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

