ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.41

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.41 and last traded at $90.95, with a volume of 2029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.
ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)
ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
