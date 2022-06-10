Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will post ($2.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.51). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($3.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($5.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($8.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.70) to ($6.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

ASND traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 1,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.