Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $60,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSE:ABG opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.03. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

