Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in May

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 66,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,240. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Asahi Kasei in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

