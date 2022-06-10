Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insider Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 4,966 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AJG opened at $156.96 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

