Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $14,077.76 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $14,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AIP opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at $15,402,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

