Arqma Market Cap Reaches $124,550.66 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $124,550.66 and $133.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

