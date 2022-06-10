Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 3,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $171.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 569.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.