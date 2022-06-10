Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of ARDS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

