Arianee Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00326897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00439345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 139% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

