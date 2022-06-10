Argus Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:HWM opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,162,000 after buying an additional 831,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,685,000 after buying an additional 561,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.