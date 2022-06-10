Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Up 9.3%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.06. 1,153,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,244,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Laurentian decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.37 million and a PE ratio of 60.63.
In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
