Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Up 9.3%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.06. 1,153,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,244,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Laurentian decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.37 million and a PE ratio of 60.63.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

