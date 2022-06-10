Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $650.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 935 ($11.72), with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($11.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 957.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 907.62. The company has a market capitalization of £140.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

