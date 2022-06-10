Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Sells $217,040.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APTV opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

