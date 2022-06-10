AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $68.00. The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $36.86. 60,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,101,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.05, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.