Applied Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Applied Materials stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

