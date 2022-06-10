Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 2.3%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 118,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 112,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

