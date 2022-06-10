Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will announce $23.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $620,000.00. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,611.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.56 million to $130.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.11 million, with estimates ranging from $122.33 million to $452.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 608,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,055. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

