Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.04. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,808. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.