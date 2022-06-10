Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,434,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,421. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $86.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

