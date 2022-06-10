Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $715,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. 1,517,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,886. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

