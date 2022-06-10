Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 126,817 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. 50,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76.

