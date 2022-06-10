Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,004,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $12.14 on Friday, hitting $391.50. 31,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,496. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $377.33 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.