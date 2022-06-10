Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,004,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SOXX stock traded down $12.14 on Friday, hitting $391.50. 31,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,496. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $377.33 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.18.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.