Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 2,301,380 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

