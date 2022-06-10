Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,249. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

