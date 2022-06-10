Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $616,000 in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,541,000 after buying an additional 647,498 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,498,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,362,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 6,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,781. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02.

