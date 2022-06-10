Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,414,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 193,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

