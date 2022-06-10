Anyswap Price Tops $4.75 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $88.53 million and $662,472.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00016336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

