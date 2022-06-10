Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,463.57 Average PT from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463.57 ($18.34).

ANTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.61) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.29) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.29) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LON:ANTO traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,484 ($18.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,299. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.45. The stock has a market cap of £14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.55). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

