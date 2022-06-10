Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.20. 887,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

