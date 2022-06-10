Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.40- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.20. 887,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.95.
In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
