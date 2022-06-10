Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

ATRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

ATRS remained flat at $$5.59 on Friday. 435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

