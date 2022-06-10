Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADRZY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($63.44) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ADRZY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 707. Andritz has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.2328 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

