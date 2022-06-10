Andrew Hykes Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Inari Medical stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.
Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
