Andrew Hykes Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

