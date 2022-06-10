Analyzing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.77 -$77.84 million $0.01 813.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 9.29 $33.94 million $0.65 29.92

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 0.79% 36.26% 3.32% Kimbell Royalty Partners 27.46% 12.75% 6.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kosmos Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 3 1 3.25

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.