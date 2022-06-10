Analyzing Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -8.55% -7.42% -2.45% ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Korea Electric Power and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 1 1 0 2.50 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.48%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $52.88 billion N/A -$4.78 billion ($3.56) -2.53 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A

ReNew Energy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power.

Risk & Volatility

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Korea Electric Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 697 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,854 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,664 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 877 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 336,926 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 129,789 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,787,967 units of support with a total line length of 514,779 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers fly ashes recycling, utility plant maintenance and engineering, resources development, electric power information technology, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, security, information, and communication line leasing services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

