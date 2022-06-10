Analysts Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price at $24.50

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $781.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

