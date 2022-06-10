Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $12.71

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 213,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.