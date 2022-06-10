Analysts Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Target Price at $58.58

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 421.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 1,713,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,558. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

