Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $9.67

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 960,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,429,974.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,143,600 shares of company stock valued at $25,102,609. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $2,362,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $3,784,000. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $393,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

